In reading the column by Jean Griffith (Globe, Jan. 29), "Watergate’s lesson for our time, 'No man is above the law,'" something stuck out to me that I felt needed correction.
At the end of the article, the author states there are four things that stand out from a study of Watergate. In the fourth and final item, the author stated: "It was the man from Missouri, Harry S. Truman, who, after Nixon resigned declared, 'No man is above the law.' "
When I first read that and then read it again, my first thought was there was no way Truman could have made that statement after Nixon resigned. President Nixon resigned from office Aug. 8, 1974. Our beloved president from Missouri, Harry S. Truman, passed away over two years prior on Dec. 26, 1972. Obviously, President Truman could not have made that quote after Nixon resigned unless some how he spoke from beyond the grave.
While the quote is true it should be attributed correctly to who said it. I am sure that many people inside and outside of government in 1974 rightly had this very thought regarding Nixon, but based on my research I do not find that anyone is on record as actually making the statement in August 1974. The quote can be attributed to President Theodore Roosevelt who said: “No man is above the law and no man is below it: Nor do we ask any man’s permission when we ask him to obey it.” Very wise counsel when President Teddy Roosevelt first said it, as it is today.
I would like to close by remembering a couple quotes that Truman did say which I think are appropriate to consider given the state of our country today:
1) “Once a government is committed to the principle of silencing the voice of opposition, it has only one way to go, and that is down the path of increasingly repressive measures, until it becomes a source of terror to all its citizens and creates a country where everyone lives in fear.”
2) “I think the fundamental purpose of our educational system is to instill a moral code in the rising generation and create a citizenship which will be responsible for the welfare of the nation."
And finally, my favorite President Truman quote: “The least government is the best government. We should have just as little as we can get along with.”
Should you care to check out other quotes from Truman, you can go to the following link from the Truman Library: www.trumanlibraryinstitute.org/truman/truman-quotes/.
Trent Walker
Carthage
