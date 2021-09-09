I listened with disbelief and anger to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the Texas law on abortion, the first step toward dismantling Roe vs.Wade. The law, which does not exclude rape or incest, is designed to give the government control over your right as a woman to make the correct decision over your own body. Actually the decision has been given to the citizens of this country, who can now report any alleged incident of either furnishing or taking part in an abortion, for a reward of up to $10,000. This is an action directly out of the KGB handbook. Is this America?
While living in Kansas, I worked with Child Protective Services and can tell you firsthand what happens to many of these babies who are born because someone convinced them that “you will love that baby once it is born.” I have seen the abuse, neglect and worse that these babies reap.
This law will again force women to find alternative and dangerous ways to terminate an unwanted pregnancy. Or to drive great distances to have a 10-minute procedure performed.
Is this another of our “new normals”? A bounty put on women’s health and lives? So wrong in so many ways.
Judy Tesch Joplin
