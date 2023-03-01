Bravo for The Globe’s editorial (Feb. 23) regarding the plague of texting while driving.
Sad that it needed to be pointed out in print rather than just be common sense for a thinking person. It’s not just texting — it’s the inability of so many today to perform any function without a phone in their hand, distracted from whatever they are supposed to be doing while engrossed in conversation with someone not participating in that activity.
Too many times I have had to dodge a driver drifting out of their lane with a phone stuck in their ear or trying to text. How many times have you turned down an aisle in the grocery store to find it blocked by someone on a phone so caught up in their conversation that they don’t realize where they are.
Cell Phones are a necessary and sometimes an essential way to communicate in our lives but they should not be all consuming. Too many feel like they are missing part of their bodies if they are separated from their phones. True communication is lost when those hearing your words are blind to your expression, which can confirm or deny your meaning. When children are in the same room and yet are talking to each other via phones you have to know something is seriously wrong with how we are teaching and/or allowing them to learn to relate to other people.
We are teaching our children, as well as allowing ourselves, to become immune to the effect we have on each other by relying on our voices over an electronic device to replace true communication by not seeing the effect of our words on the recipient. Keep in mind it is easy to be insincere when no one can read your face.
Dianne Slater
Joplin
