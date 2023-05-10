Thanks to Jon Buck and Higher Society volunteers for cleaning trash from public areas.
Joplin is my town, and I want it seen as a beautiful, clean place to live. I am one of many residents who pick up litter as we walk the streets, parks and trails.
The small liquor bottles that contain 1.6 to 2.4 ounces are a plague on our streets. The consumer of alcohol empties the bottle in a gulp or two and more likely pitches the bottle out of the window as they drive along, and thus, no container violation.
Buck and the volunteers have made their recommendation to the Joplin City Council. I hope the council will respond in some way.
Jim Gant Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.