We live in Anchorage, Kentucky. Our power went out last Friday at 3:50 p.m. A huge storm blew many trees down snapping the power lines. Our entire village was out. Yesterday, countless young men from your community (BBC Electric, a power line contractor based in Joplin) came in trucks to get the power restored in our town. They’re still here. My home had power restored around midnight last night.
I write to thank your community for supporting your fine young men who care enough to leave their families and the comfort of their homes to help us. I learned that many of them were in Ft. Myers helping those citizens after the hurricane.
You should be proud of your men and their accomplishments. We sure are!
Chris Boone
Anchorage, Kentucky
