Investors and small business owners provide millions of jobs and essential services.
Congress helps them stay small by taxing them on money they haven’t made yet. If they don’t make it, the government gets an interest-free loan. If they guess wrong and don’t send the government enough money, Congress charges them penalties and interest.
It’s a game they can’t win in a casino they can’t leave.
The name of the game is the estimated tax.
Another tax that hits the middle class is the capital gains tax.
A person who sold an investment for more than he paid for it didn’t necessarily make a profit. The extra money helped him recover some of the money he lost to inflation. Congress called inflation a capital gain and assessed that person a 24% tax on profit that only existed on paper.
Because of inflation, the government also promised a cost-of-living raise in our Social Security checks. April fools came in January this year. After Congress deducted my Medicare premiums and the notorious IRMAA tax (Income Related Monthly Adjustment Amounts) they left me $250 to live on a month before they taxed 85% of that $250 and the money for IRMAA.
I sent money to Social Security to fund my retirement.
Nancy Pelosi can feed IRMAA out of her government pension.
People who ride the bus have never heard of hungry IRMAA, she likes to do her dirty work in the dark. People who fly first class get the IRMAA tax cap.
Bush Republicans in Congress let their taxes trickle down, and Mitt Romney lies awake nights worrying about ways to give the rich another tax cut.
If you haven’t been funding IRMAA it may be because you don’t make enough money. That can change, and your income doesn’t have to go up. Your spouse could leave, and if you are single you could end up paying IRMAA even though your income could go down.
The power to tax is the power to destroy. So said 19th century Congressman Daniel Webster as well as former U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Marshall.
Steve Goebel Joplin
