I’ve seen many interviews with people who say they won’t get vaccinated because they trust God to keep them safe.
Their responses remind me of the story of the man who was standing on his porch as floodwaters were rising. Another fellow came by in a rowboat and asked the man to get in and he’d take him to safety. The man on the porch said, “No thanks! I trust God to save me.”
The water continued to rise, and the man retreated to the second floor of his house. Along came a motorboat. The driver invited the man to get in. Again, the man refused. “No thanks! I trust God to save me.” The water continued to rise, and the man had to climb to the roof of his house.
Soon, a rescue helicopter came along, and a man inside lowered a rope ladder and urged the man on the roof to climb up. “No thanks!” he responded. “I trust God to save me.”
The waters continued to rise and the man on the roof drowned. When he got to heaven, he asked God why he didn’t rescue him when he had perfect faith. God replied, “I sent two boats and a helicopter. What more do you want from me?”
The development of the COVID-19 vaccine so quickly is an astonishing accomplishment — maybe a God-driven miracle. It’s the helicopter. Meet God halfway. Get the vaccine.
Joan Banks
Joplin
