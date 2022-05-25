Commenting in the Globe (May 21), Perry Davis correctly states the need for “a robust immigration system,” but disparages the acceptance of “illegally” acquired people as “... least equipped to advance our society.”
I disagree that our greatest need ought be merit-based. What we need most are workers who aspire merely to living peacefully and safely by working hard.
There is both virtue and value in diversity. E pluribus unum. There are many jobs going increasingly unfilled that do not need STEM skills, nor even proficiency in English, including elder care, nursing, construction, cleaning, cooking, wait staff, and, not least, agricultural work.
Congress not too long ago came close to a bipartisan bill to compromise on a rational immigration bill, but current politics are xenophobic. (R.I.P., John McCain.)
Jim Wheeler
Joplin
Commented
