Once again, one of our most liberal of news outlets have thrown competence to the wind.
I refer to the Associated Press in the July 3 edition of the Globe where it is breathlessly reported that the Republican field of candidates for president is expanding, but still includes only one woman — that being former South Carolina Gov. and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.
For shame. I’m sure it is simply an oversight on the part of AP that it failed to mention there is only one woman running for the Democrat ticket — that being author and spiritual advisor Marianne Williamson. You know, she’s the person the Democratic establishment regularly castigates as being “out there.” How dare they attack women like that?
Here is the real difference between the two parties and how they treat their women candidates — the Republicans will certainly have Nikki Haley on the debate stage competing on an equal footing with her male competitors in the coming months.
The Democrats? Well ... the DNC establishment has already determined there will be no presidential primary debates. You see, instead there will simply be a coronation of Joe Biden. He will not debate, as it is too risky. His brain is badly broken and he is unable to think on his feet without getting extremely angry. That could potentially be really ugly on national television.
The effect of the DNC action truly denies any conceivable chance for a female to prevail.
I guess the Associated Press just forgot.
Perry Davis Carthage
