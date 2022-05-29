So many children frightened, injured or dead. To those of you thinking that the answer is increased school security, think carefully about that. It will train our children to expect to be locked up and controlled. Will our country’s population eventually live in protected enclaves, accepting restrictions on movement? Isn’t that what the “no restrictions on guns” crowd claims they oppose?
If you think everybody armed and in small local militias is the answer, Afghanistan and Somalia would be the safest places on earth. Mental health care would certainly help but it has to be funded. I often repeat a phrase from a favorite book “Politics are barely less important than your heartbeat."
And politics are both the cause and solution to this disaster.
So time to start calling, writing, emailing state and National politicians. Since 89% of Americans support universal background checks, let’s start with that.
U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., 202-224-6154
U.S. Sen Roy Blunt, R-Mo., 202-224-5721
U.S. Rep. Billy Long, R-Mo., 202-225-6536
State Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin, 573-751-2173
State Rep. Bob Bromley, R-Joplin, 573-751-7082
State Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Carl Junction, 573-751-3791
State Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage, 573-751-5458
Jeanie Morrison
Joplin
