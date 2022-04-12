Today is National Thank an Election Hero Day. We should all take this opportunity to thank county clerks, election staff and the many volunteers who keep our elections safe, legitimate and the bedrock of our democracy.
At a time when they are assaulted with claims of fraud and sabotage, it is important to speak out to recognize their integrity and their efforts to protect our votes.
This evening at 6:30 p.m. a virtual Thank You Election Heroes event can be joined at https://www.mobilize.us/voterempowerment/event/451431/
Sherry Buchanan
Southwest Missouri Democrats
