The voices and cries are loud over the loss of the innocents and the “rights” of others. Have we regressed from a civil society to one of chaos? Maybe not. Our history is full of stories of disregard for the law and each other. The difference today seems to be that there are just more of us and our tools are more efficient.
How do we protect the innocent without infringing on the rights of others, all without falling down a slippery slope?
I believe the tools are out there if we have the courage to use them.
The first — the idea of a 21-year age limit on semiautomatic weapons — does not sound outlandish. One must be 21 to buy a handgun or handgun ammunition. This would exempt lever action and pump type weapons as a stepping stone to being a responsible firearms owner. Background checks are not a bad thing but not a viable answer to private sales. Yet the seller should bear some responsibility for knowing to whom a weapon is sold.
Another route deals with the militia. Not the National Guard. The National Guard is classified as the “organized” militia. I am talking about the unorganized militia. There have been federal statutes defining and regulating this group since the beginning of this country. Each state also has regulations governing this body. Maybe it is time to revisit, renew and possibly revise these regulations. The Constitution gives the Congress almost exclusive powers to regulate this group.
James Graham
Pittsburg, Kan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.