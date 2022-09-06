I will define “cognitive dissonance” as a belief that is not supported by the physical science that we recognize but is actually a belief that seems completely in opposition to the physical science that we know.
I think almost everyone has a degree of cognitive dissonance, and I suspect that contributes to a lot of the polarization we are seeing in our society now. We may not often see it in ourselves, but we see it clearly in others and want to convince them of theirs with “logic.” Then we are upset when that doesn’t work.
As I have thought about this over the last few months, I have been able to consider some of my own cognitive dissonance.
I am a Catholic Christian, and as such I believe in a virgin birth, the death and resurrection of the Son of God (the Second Person of the One True God). That is basic to all Christians. I compound that as a Catholic, in that I believe in the “True Presence,” which holds that when the priest “in persona Christi” says the prayer of consecration over the bread and wine on the altar, they become truly the body and blood of my lord and savior, Jesus Christ, still in the form of bread and wine. This is mystical, not magical, but is part of my cognitive dissonance.
There are myriad people I know, and many that I am friends with, who don’t believe the things that I believe. I can’t expect them to or to even say they could be true. That said, they should not and have not made fun of me for these beliefs to make me feel bad, hope to dissuade me from them or single me out to shame me.
I think we should all be aware of each others cognitive dissonance, reflect back on our own, and treat everyone as we would expect to treated regarding our own cognitive dissonance.
Fredric Wheeler
Joplin
