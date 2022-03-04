Truck drivers, wake up.
Your profession is being hijacked by a bunch of selfish “me first” people who have this warped and confused idea of what freedom is. They are hiding behind our American flag the way a spoiled child hides behind his mother’s skirt. They are attempting to paint your entire profession as people who don’t care about the more than 900,000 Americans killed by COVID-19.
They are under the false belief that American freedom gives them the right to spread the disease from coast to coast and country to country without consequences.
They claim to believe in freedom, but freedom comes along with responsibility — responsibility for themselves and others.
I cannot believe that these people cannot understand that COVID-19 cannot live outside the body of a living host and can’t morph into different variants without a host. It is beyond me why anyone would jeopardize other people’s lives by turning their bodies into a mobile petri dish.
As a Christian, I do not believe the Lord wants me to go out and increase the pain and suffering of others by spreading disease and pestilence.
What they are doing is simply wrong.
James P. Gann
Pineville
