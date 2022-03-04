Nick Myers’ comparison (Globe, March 3) of a few U.S. truckers’ “Freedom Convoy” to what is happening in Ukraine is callous and false.
What a shame that some in our country think that they are “oppressed” and that our government is “tyrannical” because they are asked to help control a deadly pandemic or because of their other opinions of government “overreach.”
Compare the theatrics of the Freedom Convoy with the heroism of Ukrainian soldiers and citizens who are struggling to fend off Vladimir Putin’s terrorism.
If these convoy truckers and their applauders want to truly fight tyranny, oppression, and violation of human rights, I suggest that they head for Ukraine, or to Syria, or the Philippines, or Yemen, or Myanmar, or Brazil, or Hungary, or China, or any number of other places where tyranny reigns.
Then I think they might better understand what freedom means.
Sherry Buchanan
Springfield
