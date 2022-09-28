I’ve got a great idea, and I think it would be something that many hundreds of thousands of voters in the 7th Congressional district would be pleased to do before voting on Nov. 8.
Instead of voting for the candidate just because of party affiliation, consider the candidate’s past actions and policies with all of the implications of those actions and policies. Then consider the other candidate who is a newcomer to Missouri’s political landscape. It’s easy enough to do the readily available research on both candidates and then make your decision on which candidate you will feel can best represent you and help you to once again feel proud of marking your ballot for that candidate.
I don’t think there has ever been a greater contrast between the candidates for the Senate seat from Missouri than there is this November.
On the one hand, we have Eric Schmitt who, as attorney general of Missouri, filed lawsuits to gut the Affordable Care Act, sued school districts and municipalities for implementing mask requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic, fought the Biden administration over its environmental policies, and signed onto an amicus brief that argued LGBT people can be discriminated against in the workplace.
After Joe Biden won the election, and Donald Trump refused to concede, Schmitt tried to undermine one of the main tenets of our democracy when he joined other Republicans in claiming fraud and supported lawsuits to invalidate the 2020 election results. This is Eric Schmitt. This is the person who would be, for six years, one of the senators representing our state. Does Missouri really need two Josh Hawleys in the U.S. Senate?
The other candidate running for the Senate seat is Trudy Busch Valentine. Her views are the absolute opposite from those of Schmitt. If voters will take some time and look into who Valentine is and what she stands for by researching her using the information readily available on the internet, and, if at all possible, go to one of her campaign rallies, you will gladly and proudly mark your ballot in November for Valentine. Let’s not shortchange Missourians (and our country in general) by voting for someone who is against, against, against.
Let’s vote for a most needed breath of fresh air who has a positive outlook and is willing to be fair with all people, not with just those who agree with her.
Come on, let’s step up!
Marsha S. Miller
Webb City
