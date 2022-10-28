We all want our children to get a good education and to feel and be safe in school.
Yet Trudy Busch Valentine’s opponent for U.S. Senate has done everything in his power to loosen gun laws, making a surplus of guns available to almost anyone. This has resulted in a large increase in gun violence for Missouri and the USA.
Trudy Busch Valentine wants our children to learn and be safe, therefore she supports commonsense gun solutions.
Please think about the safety of our children when you vote on Nov. 8.
Ellen Wentz Kirkwood
