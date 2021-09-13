It was disheartening to hear President Joe Biden thought it necessary to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for so many. I hear from those opposed about how this is an infringement of their freedoms. Is it? I hear voices claim that they should have the freedom of choice and that this somehow takes away their rights. I always thought true freedom was my authority to take responsibility. Not just for myself, but for my family, for my community and for my country.
I volunteered for military service back in the first half of the ’70s, when that was not popular, out of a sense of duty. I sought out educational opportunities my whole life because I felt I had a responsibility to be a valued employee and to benefit my family. I have voted religiously, not necessarily for whom the talking heads said I should vote for but for the candidate and issues that I had researched and felt confident in. Sometimes that was voting for none of the above. As far as COVID-19, I recognized how serious it was and got my vaccine as soon as it was available.
Yes, I heard all of the rumors about the vaccine but found none of these falsehoods in the writings of professionals. Even my physician had no qualms about the vaccine.
Freedom is not doing what feels good to me; freedom is being responsible for myself and the world I live in, to play by the rules and by trying not to take more than I contribute.
And under what authority did the president make this mandate? I believe it is covered in the preamble of the Constitution, where the fundamental purposes and guiding principles are laid out, including the requirement to “promote the general welfare.”
James Graham Pittsburg, Kan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.