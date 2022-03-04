We’ve all been stunned by the Russian aggression against Ukraine as we watch our TVs or read the news. The arrogance of this and the horror of killing Ukrainian civilians has been painful to watch.
At the same time, we have been uplifted by the courageous spirit of the Ukrainian people and their leader, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
It is also heartening that the Americans and our European and Canadian allies have stood together so single-mindedly in placing sanctions on the Russian killer.
Though it will take a while for the sanctions to have their effect, they will cause Vladimir Putin and the Russian economy considerable harm.
In all of this though there has been one strange note of discord: A former American president who says that Putin is so “smart” and “savvy,” that his strategy is “wonderful,” and that he would be “keeping the peace.”
I thought that Donald Trump could no longer surprise me, but, like many times before, I was wrong. This was shocking.
When will we plumb the full depths of Trump’s callousness?
Since he made these remarks, Trump has said their opposite. But that doesn’t undo them — they are out there. Russia is using his remarks in their propaganda. He is directly betraying the Western effort to oppose Russia and aid Ukraine.
Elliott Denniston
Webb City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.