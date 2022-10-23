Geoff Caldwell states that Presidents Lyndon Johnson, Barack Obama, Richard Nixon, Donald Trump and Joe Biden are all traitors to our country, comparing their acts to Benedict Arnold’s treachery.
I believe only one or perhaps two — Trump, definitely, and maybe Nixon — of those presidents meet the definition of traitor, which he stated as ”one who betrays another’s trust or is false in obligations or duty.”
The other three presidents were arguably deceitful or untruthful at times but were not false in their obligation or duty to the Constitution and our democracy.
Bret Baker Grove, Okla.
