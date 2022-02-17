Readers who don’t read the Globe carefully may have missed a very important editorial by Doug Brooks (Feb. 12). It dealt with the “big lie” — the fantasy that many Donald Trump supporters believe that Trump was cheated out of the presidency.
Brooks raises the question of whether those supporters really believe he was cheated or whether they are just playing along because they want him to regain the presidency in 2024. I am convinced that it is the latter.
In other words, many voters have put aside the truth because they are so attracted to this person.
They are willing to disregard the basic principles of democracy in order for their guy to win. That is terrifying! Where is this going?
Even Mitch McConnell has broken with Trump about what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, and other Republicans have had the courage to speak out. Republicans need to return to the real Republican Party and find an honest leader.
Elliott Denniston
Webb City
