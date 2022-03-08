It has become almost comical, the hate coming from George Will concerning Donald Trump (Globe, March 7).
It is apparently impossible for this neoconservative to go about his daily business without describing Trump — with his $5 word choices that he believes you and I will have to read with a dictionary close at hand — as a combination of Adolf Hitler and Attila the Hun. Never have I seen such a severe case of Trump derangement syndrome. He really should get help.
I really couldn’t care less whether Trump again runs for president in 2024. What is important to me and to a majority of the American people is that Trumpism survives. That is: peace and respect through strength, energy independence once again, a return to law and order with full support for our law enforcement, getting inflation under control again, and regaining control of our border with a merit-based immigration system. In other words, to make America great once again.
Will would apparently prefer to say all the right things with regard to conservative thought, but when it comes time to fish or cut bait, he prefers for Republicans to play the role of loyal minority. I can’t get there.
Perry Davis
Carthage
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.