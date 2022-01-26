Remember when the GOP had men who were respected, men you might not vote for but who were honestly elected?
Respect was a two-way street, civility the script, and losers graciously accepted peaceful change of leadership.
But then there came along a man who led them all astray, telling lies and spreading fear. Once they stood for honesty and trusted our elections, but then they succumbed to Trumpist lies that spread like true infections.
For Donald Trump had learned a lesson at his father’s knee: Tell a lie repeatedly and they soon believe. The lies he tells so blatantly are eagerly absorbed by those who feel that they have been constantly ignored.
Few of those in charge believe the lies of their commander but sense their “political” lives depend on how they pander.
The GOP is now a place — of this I’ll verify — where the moral courage used to live but now just goes to die.
Delma Thompson
Pittsburg, Kan.
