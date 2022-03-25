We've seen major setbacks in the fight against AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria as resources were diverted to deal with COVID-19. To get back on track with these three diseases, continue fighting COVID-19, and prepare for future pandemics, supporting the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB, and Malaria is imperative.
Over 20 years, the Global Fund partnership has saved 44 million lives, reduced the death rate from these diseases by 64%, and strengthened health systems around the world. To continue this vital work, the Global Fund needs at least $18 billion over the next three years.
The Global Fund has always had bipartisan support in Congress, and the U.S. has consistently led efforts by committing at least one-third of the resources needed. The Administration and Congress should show leadership again when the U.S. hosts the Global Fund replenishment conference later this year.
I urge President Biden to include the first U.S. installment of $2 billion in his Fiscal Year 2023 budget request and Congress, including U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Missouri, to appropriate the same amount for FY23.
Mukund Viswanadha
Columbia
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.