Americans have a short attention span.
We change the channel on our televisions frequently and we often don’t finish reading something of any length, no matter how valuable it is. We have given up on foreign wars many times. We just don’t want to “wait it out.”
I have had some mixed feelings about our foreign ventures in recent years (Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan,) but about Ukraine there is no ambiguity: The Ukrainians are fighting not only for us but for all the free world! We and the Europeans are only supplying the weapons and aid. And no Americans are in danger!
Now I have just read that the support for the Ukrainian war is waning a bit. But consider what’s at stake.
Ukraine is fighting a vicious aggressor that has attacked it unprovoked. Russia has committed war crimes such as rape and bombing of hospitals and schools. It is a threat to all of Europe because if Russian aggression succeeds, it would signal to the Russian dictatorship that they can go anywhere with impunity. China would take notice, too, since Russian success in Ukraine would let China know that if they invaded Taiwan, the West might not resist vigorously.
There is only one way to deal with a bully: Stand up to him. Let’s keep sending Ukrainians the supplies they need and let’s strongly support them for as long as it takes. It is our moral obligation, and it is in our best interest.
Elliott Denniston
Webb City
