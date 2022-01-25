Regarding the story “Omicron surge is undermining care for other health problems” (Globe, Jan. 21), it is frustrating that despite masking and getting vaccinated we are unable to end this pandemic. The omicron variant has proven once again that the only way to blunt the negative impacts of COVID-19 is to ensure that everyone across the world has access to vaccines and thereby stop the surge of new variants.
To end the pandemic, Congress must provide $17 billion in supplemental funding for the global COVID-19 response in the fiscal year 2022 spending bills.
Acting now to provide vaccines to the low- and middle-income countries is not only the morally correct decision but the most cost-effective strategy to ending the COVID-19 pandemic once and for all.
Raj Jaladi
St. Louis
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.