I am 70 years old, and as a military brat, I grew up in Europe in the 1950s and 1960s.
Our (U.S.) inaction makes me sick. Sending Russia to timeout is not the answer.
Why have we not cut the internet to/from Russia? It is not hard to do. All IP addresses assigned to Russia can easily be blocked.
Why have we not allowed A-10s and F-117s to be given to the Ukrainian air force, painted with Ukraine’s colors? The U.S. considers them obsolete, and we have plenty.
Let our AWACSs help them fight.
Heck, allow Ukraine retroactive membership in NATO.
Larry Rainey
Loma Linda
