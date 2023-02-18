Regarding the letter to the editor "Freeze assessments for homes of senior citizens" (Globe, Feb. 11), I would agree that support is needed for helping senior citizens struggling to stay in their homes instead of losing them as they age.
However, I think that the government should help everyone stay in their houses, instead of just the elderly.
I also think that rather than deprive school districts of much needed money in property assessment money, the federal government should pass a renter’s tax credit. A renters’ tax credit would cap out-of-pocket rent and utilities expenses, so that low-income families can afford a safe place to live without sacrificing other basic needs. Renters tend to earn less and yet our tax code leaves them behind while providing more subsidies to wealthier homeowners.
It would make a huge difference in the lives of many hardworking Americans who are not able to afford to keep a roof over their heads.
I hope that Missouri's U.S. Sens. Eric Schmitt and Josh Hawley will work together to pass a renter’s tax credit.
Sarah Miller
University City, Alabama
