Froma Harrop (Globe, April 20) tells us Ukraine is our war and Biden is our wartime president. Her opinion is wrong. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has nothing to do with the price of gas, the price of food or the cost to buy a house.
Inflation is caused by socialists, hiding as Democrats, flooding the country with stimulus checks to manage the American economy and to buy votes from the ignorant. There is no free lunch. As my father said many times, "After you dance, you must pay the fiddler."
As Biden releases 1 million barrels of oil a day, the nation continues to burn 35 million barrels a day. He and his socialist cronies stopped the flow of oil from Canada by shutting down the pipeline project that would have carried the oil. You may not like it, but the world runs on oil.
So, what is Harrop's real message to the reader? Biden is wonderful and Trump is dreadful and we should be glad Biden is president and not Trump because if Trump were president, Putin would ravage Eastern Europe because Trump is in Putin's pocket.
Once upon a time, many years ago South Carolina decided not to continue to be a part of the United States. It left the Union. Once upon a time, Ukraine was a part of the USSR and it that Union. Lincoln, the president at the time of the rebellion, said they could not leave the union and, after 600,000 Americans were killed, Lincoln was right and today he is hailed as the greatest president of all time because he saved the Union.
Harrop says Putin is a maniac who would, except for Biden, ravage Easter Europe. She doesn't mention Putin bringing a rebel state back into the fold as Lincoln did. Ukraine left the USSR in 1991 declaring its independence. So, according to Harrop, Lincoln is wonderful and Putin is terrible despite the fact, not opinion, Putin is doing the same thing Lincoln did.
Do not read into my article that I praise Putin for what he is doing. I don't. I watch as Putin sends bullets to do his bidding as NATO and the United Nations talk much like Chamberlain did while Hitler was planning his invasion of Poland. NATO and the United Nations are worthless. They have accomplished nothing since they were organized. And, Putin may well have on his mind the rebirth of the USSR. That is no reason to praise Biden and bemoan Trump because Biden is sending war materials to Ukraine.
America got involved in two European Wars and, hopefully, will not get involved in another. We are not involved in a Ukraine war and Biden is no wartime president. Good grief. Biden won't protect our own borders while Harrop describes him as a wartime president. Opinions are often proven wrong.
David Turner
Lamar
