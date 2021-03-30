During the 1936 Berlin Summer Olympics, German athletes gave the “Heil Hitler” Nazi salute. Nobody raised a fuss. Hitler’s supporters and enablers were just fine with it.
During the 1968 Mexico City Summer Olympics, American Tommie Smith won the gold medal in the 200-meter dash, his teammate John Carlos took the bronze, and an Australian sprinter won the silver. During the medal presentation, while “The Star-Spangled Banner” was played, the American athletes bowed their heads.
All three athletes wore human rights badges. While facing the American flag, Smith and Carlos kept their heads bowed. The Americans wore black socks with no shoes to represent poverty. Smith raised his black-gloved right fist and Carlos raised his black-gloved left fist. The left was used because he had forgotten his gloves and wore the mate from Smith’s pair. Smith also wore a black scarf around his neck to represent Black pride. Carlos’ jacket was unzipped to show solidarity with blue-collar workers. He also wore a beaded necklace to represent all of those lynched and killed.
Most people who remember this event, shown around the world, were shocked and disappointed, thinking that it was a Black Power stunt. Most people missed the other human rights salute. These brave young men were heavily ostracized at the time, but history has proven that they were on the right track of promoting civil and human rights on the world stage.
Fast forward to the recent white fist, pumped into the air, egging on an almost all-white mob supported by the president. The resulting damage to our nation’s Capitol and democracy will live in infamy. And now the very supporters and enablers are acting like they were in the right.
We saw what happened when Hitler was given free rein.
Sam Calvin
Joplin
