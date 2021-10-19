No matter what we look like or where we come from, we value our freedom — freedom to have a say in decisions that impact our lives, from making health care affordable to creating jobs.
But now that freedom is in danger. The same faction of politicians who have endangered our lives with lies about COVID-19 and our elections are refusing to pass laws the majority of Americans favor. This is a turning point for our nation.
Contact U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt at 417-877-7814 or https://www.blunt.senate.gov/contact/contact-roy and ask him to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. They will create national standards to ensure that we can safely and freely cast our ballots, make certain trusted local election officials count every vote, and prevent partisan politicians from sabotaging our elections results.
Ellen Wentz Saint Louis
