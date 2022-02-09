In a biased and misleading hit piece, the Joplin Globe editorial board claims that there is a double standard at the Missouri State Capitol when it comes to “policing messages”. The truth is something else entirely. Here's what was said and why it is wrong.
According to the writers at the Joplin Globe, the Missouri Capitol is "hosting" anti-vaxxers and election conspiracy theorists, while refusing to "host" LGBT history exhibits. While they are wrong on multiple points, they are also misleading their readers on the basic facts.
The LGBT history exhibit that was removed from the Missouri State Museum was placed there, although not through appropriate channels, as an official history exhibit and included pictures and viewpoints that, to most Missourians, are not suitable for the 4th-grade tours that frequently visit the museum. If there had been an anti-vax or pro-vax choice history exhibit proposed, it would not have been approved in the first place. The same applies to an exhibit designed to show the fraud in the 2020 election. These would not have been hosted by the Museum because they are controversial and the accuracy and/or importance of the details are hotly disputed... just like the LGBT exhibit.
On the other hand, the Missouri State Capitol did not "host" election integrity expert Dr. Frank or the pro vax choice group. The Missouri State Capitol Rotunda is available for public groups to reserve and use for rallies within the rules set forth by the Office of Administration ... including LGBT rallies.
The Joplin Globe editorial board, in a frantic grasp for relevancy, either did not research this issue at all, or chose to intentionally mislead its readership on the issue. Neither option is an attractive one for an alleged journalistic enterprise.
Uriah Stark
Iberia
