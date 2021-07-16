Don Adams of Nevada (Globe, July 6) believes he put the final nail in the argument over climate change by noting that the USS Arizona’s remaining aft turret did not appear to be any lower from the perspective of the Memorial.
One should be careful about anecdotal observation without data.
According to the United States Geological Survey, the Arizona has settled into the surrounding sediment 11.2 inches over the last 80 years, while the Pacific’s sea level has risen 8 inches, leaving a net loss of 3 inches to the turret over the last 80 years.
The aft turret is approximately 10 feet above sea level and I don’t believe even the most eagle-eyed surveyor could appreciate a 3-inch difference.
Yes, the Arizona has sunk, and yes, the sea has risen. It’s just careful observation and collection of facts.
I would agree with Don that the USS Arizona Memorial is awe inspiring and moving, but not an argument against the rise of sea level.
James Riscoe Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.