I have known Rylee Hartwell for a decade now and can personally attest to the fact that he is wholeheartedly devoted to his beloved hometown, Joplin, and his alma mater, Joplin High School. With that being said, as a former district employee and school board member, I wholeheartedly support Rylee for a position on the Joplin Board of Education.
The new school board member should be someone who has not only attended school board meetings in the past several years but who has also spoken publicly in support of the needs of the students, parents, teachers and taxpayers of the district. This person should be viewed as an eager and passionate collaborator who is prepared, informed and willing to work hard in pursuit of enhancing the community in which we live. They should be approachable and have the respect of key stakeholders in the district. Rylee Hartwell is that person.
Joplin Schools needs a board member who is forward-thinking, who will take the initiative to identify challenges, dive into research and propose viable, real-world solutions that mesh with the current climate in education today. Members who are willing to listen to the concerns of the parents, teachers, students and taxpayers and be able to articulate these issues in ways that bring about clarity and resolution, even when issues are complex. Rylee Hartwell is that person.
Lastly, this person should have a reputation for working well with others and developing innovative solutions that can be implemented and adapted for long-term success. Rylee Hartwell is that person.
I can, without hesitation or reservation, ask you to join me in supporting and promoting Rylee Hartwell to a seat on the Joplin Schools Board of Education. Please vote on April 6.
Jim Kimbrough
Joplin
