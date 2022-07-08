On Aug. 2, the Carthage Board of Education is asking us to spend $18 million to build a new performing arts center.
As I understand it, we are already over $40 million in debt. We have a performing arts center on Main Street. We do not need to build another one. The board is telling us they can do this without raising our taxes. Maybe, but we will still owe the $18 million.
Vote “no.”
On another issue, we need to vote “no” on Eric Greitens. He broke his vows to his wife when he had an affair. If a man won’t honor this vow, he wont honor his promises to us. He was forced to resign in disgrace or be impeached. He resigned. He has proven himself unfit to hold office and is unworthy of our support.
Vote for Eric Schmidt, Vicky Hartzler, Billy Long or Donald Duck. Just don’t vote for Greitens.
Bill Talley Carthage
