I know the difference between a sales tax and a use tax; however, now I have come to know the huge difference having a use tax in place would make toward the betterment of Joplin.
The initiative to make this happen is called Proposition Action.
As a Joplin business owner, I want action on several fronts, but always I hear there aren’t enough funds to take action in the areas of our community that are in need of attention.
Funds generated by a use tax would go a long way to address the 50 pinpointed programs and services that people spoke about and where they want to see enhanced action.
It will take more funds to hire, pay and furnish supplies to those who know how to accomplish our wants and goals for Joplin. These needs are in addition to wanting local businesses to stay grounded in their brick-and-mortar locations, to sustain a livelihood and remain in Joplin.
I see a “yes” vote on the Tuesday, Nov. 2, ballot as a security net — an insurance policy, if you will — to guarantee a bright and continuously improved community for Joplin starting now and for our future generations.
Cleo Copeland Joplin
