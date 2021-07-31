The Joplin Family YMCA Board of Directors strongly supports the renewing of the quarter-cent sales tax for park projects and stormwater improvements. Our board encourages you to vote “yes” on Tuesday to enhance the amenities of Joplin’s parks system and manage the long-term stormwater issues.
The city of Joplin continues to provide the highest level of service that our residents and businesses expect and deserve. With this being a renewal, which does not present additional costs to the taxpayers of Joplin, the Joplin Family YMCA fully supports the proposition.
We encourage residents to learn more about this initiative and other projects that have been identified and completed from this funding. Learn more by visiting www.joplinmo/org/1116/Proposition-Renewal.
At the Y, strengthening community is our cause. Every day we work side by side with our neighbors to enhance the quality of life for the people of Joplin.
Juan “Cookie” Estrada
Joplin Family YMCA
