In the early 1900s, 30 local veterans, home from World War I, formed the Robert S. Thurman American Legion Post 13.
Thurman, a Joplin native, was 19 years old and killed on the battlefield in Europe. His father was a prominent attorney in Joplin.
Post 13 initiated a fund drive to form a memorial to the fallen of World War I. Joplin residents backed the Legion’s effort and Memorial Hall became a reality.
On the grounds of Memorial Hall are monuments, both inside and outside, with names of those who sacrificed their lives, from the Spanish-American War to Vietnam — hundreds of names of Joplin residents.
Through the years, Post 13 has aided thousands of veterans from the facility.
In talking with the consultant, his view is that the core of the building is sound, except for the concrete, which didn’t have the consistency that concrete has today. To demolish Memorial Hall would cost more than to renovate the structure.
Memorial Hall signals the gratitude of a city and nation to those who served in past wars that may fade into memory. They offer comfort to friends and family members who lost loved ones in conflicts and assures them that their loss was not without meaning.
Most of you know someone who served in the military, or a family member who is serving in the military. You may know some Gold Star families whose loved one paid the ultimate price and who will bear the heartache forever.
Friends, the American Legion post is asking for your help and support for our effort by voting “yes” on April 5 for Memorial Hall and its future. To ensure a success at the ballot box, this issue must pass by 57%. I encourage all veterans and the public to support our effort.
Our ancestors saw the wisdom to remember our Joplin veterans. Hopefully, 100 years later we can do the same. Thank you.
Richard H. Russell
Adjutant, American Legion Post 13
