Proposition Action will be on the ballot for Joplin voters on Tuesday. There have been some letters to the Globe that characterize the initiative as “just a way to get revenue.”
It seems to me that the purpose of almost every tax is to generate revenue to support the government services we all expect and to fund projects that enhance our quality of life. Missouri already takes this position and taxes all the purchases Missouri residents make, whether in person or online. Our city government needs this same ability. Our sales tax is one of the primary funders of Joplin’s municipal revenue.
As buying habits have changed to include more online purchases for convenience and broader selection, Joplin’s sales tax revenue doesn’t reflect the strength and growth of Joplin’s economy. The use tax on the ballot will level the playing field between local and online purchases.
The 3.125% it would add to online purchases would provide revenue, overseen by a citizen oversight committee. It will provide funds to enhance our safety and security, decrease the blight that occurs in some neighborhoods, and increase the amenities that people who are considering a move to Joplin will expect if they want as they decide to make Joplin their home.
Please vote "yes" on Tuesday.
Jane Cage
Joplin
