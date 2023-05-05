Recently I’ve heard some politicians speaking about how bad WOTUS — Waters of the United States — is for Missouri, how it is “federal overreach” and restricts use of farmland as the farm owner intends. The speakers seemed to try to believe what they were saying, or perhaps they hoped others would pick up on their battle cry and promote the words they were saying. It is unfortunate. Water, like air, does not adhere to state boundaries. Water is life-blood for the planet.
Water supports the integrated forms of life that coexist in air, water, soil and subsurface areas. It provides a means for plants to use nutrients from soil, and it carries along whatever water-soluble materials that are present in soil, some nutritional, some detrimental and some that increase solubility of detrimental contaminants. What goes into the water and onto the ground become agricultural inputs to the food supply and can accumulate in groundwater.
In Missouri, we have some of the most extraordinary freshwater rivers and creeks in the country. We have groundwater resources in our state that have been less degraded by successive years of aggressive agricultural and industrial practices. We have soil and water resources that in other states and in other areas of the country are becoming more compromised. Instead of hanging a “Welcome” banner for aggressive corporate agriculture, we should be doing everything to ensure these resources are managed wisely, not overused or corrupted by those who do not have a vested interest in protecting our vital natural resources.
As a resident and as a farmer, I am interested in protection of our natural resources, including support for national protection of our water supply.
To be able to thrive, people need food safety and security, which is not achieved without protecting soil health and water quality. To thrive economically, a nation depends upon optimizing the potential of its people, who in turn depend on the health of their environment and the food they consume. People are also a limited resource. People can sustain our planet and meet our challenges, or people break our planet.
We are at a point in time where the health and strength of our government at the federal level could not be more important. A loosely connected group of microcosms within a nation is not sufficient for contending with the array of today’s challenges or for protecting the health of our environment.
Donna Zink
Carthage
