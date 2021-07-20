In a movie I was just watching, they were interrogating a man using waterboarding. It made me think of the victims of the coronavirus. It made me realize how they must feel when they are dying.
Suffocation is a frightening experience. The fear of not being able to breath is so powerful it is used for interrogation techniques like waterboarding.
This virus killed more than 500,000 Americans in one year. That large amount of death is almost like being in a war. If this was a war and if all of these people were being killed by some enemy, we would all pull together and fight. We would fight using whatever weapon we had. Our vaccine is our weapon against the virus. This is why we need to all work together.
My mother is 91 years old and was among the first Americans vaccinated. She has been doing great ever since. I got my first dose on April 15 and the second on May 14. The feeling of freedom was wonderful. But now that is not happening. The virus is getting strong again.
We can stop people from having to endure a horrible experience of suffocating to death. All we need to do is get everyone vaccinated.
Karen Estes
Carthage
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.