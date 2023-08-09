The evidence of climate change is all over the news and very prominent in our everyday lives: extreme heat in much of the country, smoke from Canadian fires drifting over the northeast; floods, fires, drought, severe storms.
Most of us are in the habit of thinking that is it up to government to bring this under control — government and corporate America.
But there is another way to see it: Each of us can take steps that cumulatively will help reduce climate change.
If we are not ready to put solar panels on our homes, we can back off on our heating and cooling systems. If we aren’t ready to buy an electric or hybrid car, we can reduce our driving mileage by carefully organizing our trips and eliminating joy rides. We can recycle as much as possible and we can move further toward a vegetarian diet, because eating meat puts a lot of carbon in the atmosphere. We can donate to climate-fighting organizations such as the Sierra Club and the Natural Resources Defense Council.
And, maybe equally important, we can serve as a model for the children and grandchildren in our lives so that the message of preventing climate change will be “paid forward.” If we Americans can change our habits, we can do an immense amount to gain the upper hand over this frightening threat.
Elliott Denniston Webb City
