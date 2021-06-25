The number of COVID-19 cases is rising again, as the vaccination rate is falling; and it’s largely due to some of my good and otherwise intelligent friends.
As a retired pediatrician, I understand how I might have a greater appreciation of vaccines than the successful businessmen, carpenters and college professors I might be hanging out with.
When I was in medical school, and we did our H&P’s (History and Physicals) we used an abbreviation “UCHD” for the Usual Childhood Diseases — measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox. We didn’t even ask about smallpox or polio by then.
The medical students today have no idea what the UCHD are because they didn’t get them. They got vaccinated instead. Most of us survived our UCHD’s, and only a small percentage died or suffered lifetime ill effects (blindness or sterility). We all have benefited from the vaccination of children, especially those with weakened immune systems who couldn’t take the vaccine.
We have a very effective vaccine, which was released under an Emergency Authorization due to the global pandemic. So it didn’t go through the limited release and usual post-introduction evaluation for side effects. We now have hundreds of millions of people who have received the vaccine, and we know there are some rare side effects. If we said there were no side effects, it would mean we didn’t really try to look for them.
Our problem is that my good and otherwise intelligent friends aren’t getting the vaccine, and the number of patients in the hospital — with some of them dying — is rising rapidly again.
We know the vaccine works, the side effects are minimal and usually mild, the disease is contagious and severe, and the vaccine is given for free.
What’s the problem here?
Dr. Fredric Wheeler Joplin
