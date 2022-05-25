I’m relieved to hear there may be upcoming relief for the baby formula shortage. (“FDA head: Baby formula factory could reopen by next week” Globe, May 19).
I empathize strongly with mothers reliant on formula. My baby relied on formula for several days before my breastmilk fully came in. On Christmas Eve, my husband had to go out and buy formula because our baby was starving. That’s when I began to understand the desperation of mothers around the world who cannot feed their children.
Even before COVID-19, malnutrition was an underlying cause of almost half of all preventable deaths of children under age 5. Because of the pandemic, approximately 168,000 additional children under age 5 could die in 2022.
We have a chance now to act globally for undernourished infants. The Global Malnutrition Prevention and Treatment Act is a bipartisan bill calling for a coordinated USAID strategy, clear targets and solid interventions so assistance reaches the most impoverished children.
I’m glad my own representative, U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Mo., has already signed. U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, and U.S. Rep. Billy Long should join her in cosponsoring the Global Malnutrition Prevention and Treatment Act.
Cynthia Levin
Town and Country
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.