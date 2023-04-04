I consider public and school libraries to be so important in a democratic society that it is imperative to express my concerns.
I regard the concern about sexually explicit photographs in school library books to be bogus. There are competent, responsible staff monitoring that situation. They are called “school librarians.”
There may be more risk of kids seeing that material on the internet than in a book.
The lawsuit the ACLU is pursuing to clarify that law is not being paid for with library funds. The ACLU is representing the Missouri Library Association, a professional association that doesn’t use state funds, pro bono.
Protect free information for all.
Bill Pate Joplin
