Grandma used to say that she believed people were basically good. I'm afraid I'm a little more cynical in that I believe in the evil (and greed) of men.
A guest columnist (Globe, March 19-20) makes the argument that gas prices are high because of government policy. He asks, "But if government regulations and interaction have no effect on industry, then why have regulations?"
I witnessed 30+ years ago a refinery plant manager when asked about an ongoing leak that was creating a problem in the public water supply, he said, "Until the daily fines exceed the profit, we are going to continue to operate as we are."
That refinery is now closed.
James Graham
Pittsburg, Kansas
