I have always had the idea that having one day to cast your vote was a form of voter suppression. Having worked many overtime hours it wasn't always easy to go to the pols.
The working climate now is that employers mandate 12-hour work days for many workers. Why only open the polls on a workday? Opening voting places on Friday and Saturday would make voting easier for working people and reduce long lines. A voting holiday may be a good idea.
Voting by mail makes more sense. We do banking, pay bills, buy products, pay taxes, etc. by mail. I voted by mail in 2020 because of COVID-19. We need to make it permanent.
Drive through voting would be convenient like drive through banking and drive through prescriptions which is safe and secure. I have never gotten the wrong prescription or too much money at the bank.
Voting is a right in our democracy and every legal voter should have the opportunity to cast their safe and secure ballot.
If as many voters as possible voted we would know the will of the people.
Robert Etherton
Joplin
