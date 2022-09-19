The child tax credit has been a staple of American tax deductions for years for people with dependents under 17 years old.
In 2021, the Biden administration put money back into the hands of American families when they needed it most by providing the credit each month instead of in a tax return. For many parents, instead of choosing between food or rent during COVID-19, they were able to provide both to their children.
Not only did the monthly tax credit give parents the leverage they needed to stay on track, the new 2021 U.S. Census Supplemental Poverty Measure report shows that the 2021 child tax credit also worked to reduced child poverty by 46%. Unfortunately, 51 senators let the CTC expansion expire last December. We cannot let those families fall back into poverty.
I implore U.S. Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley to support the lives and health of Missouri children and expand the child tax credit to all low-income families in this year’s tax legislation.
Helena Webb Ballwin
