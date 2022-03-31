President Joe Biden released his new budget proposal this week, pushing for policies that will help lower costs for families. One of these policies is extending the child tax credit expansion from 2021. Why Missouri U.S. Sens. Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt are not sprinting to do this is beyond me.
Moody’s noted that due to inflation, families are paying about $300 more for food, gas, rent and other necessities this year. When the child tax credit monthly payments went out last year, they averaged about $444 per month per household. That’s pretty simple math.
If Congress wants to help families weather rising costs, extend the 2021 child tax credit. It’s that easy.
And since the Treasury Department already has the system in place, monthly payments could resume quickly and provide relief to families within a matter of weeks.
Politicians are quick to assign blame for rising costs (spoiler: the pandemic did it), but they offer few solutions. With the child tax credit, the solution is right in front of them. If Hawley and Blunt care about helping Missouri families, they should extend the 2021 child tax credit and resume the monthly payments immediately.
Jos Linn
Kansas City, Mo.
