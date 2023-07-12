I grew up reading the newspaper and getting ink on my fingers. I want to read the newspaper every day.
I like reading the reporting by Debby Woodin and John Hacker on community news and city government.
I like the sports section and the classified section and the weather on the back page. We need to support and read the printed word and news in the Globe.
There are several ways to recycle your papers for good use also. I believe the printed word more than social media sources and websites.
Morris Glaze Joplin
